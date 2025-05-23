JOHOR BARU, May 23 — Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim has reminded the 2024/2025 AMK National Congress delegates to highlight motions that will contribute to the formation of party and government policies during the debate session.

He said the motions presented should be based on real issues and should not be limited solely to the internal scope of the party.

Adam Adli said this at a press conference after delivering his keynote address at the congress, which is themed “Membangun MADANI, Menuju Reformasi”, here today.

On concerns about potential internal division within the PKR following the new leadership election, Adam Adli, who is also the Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, said that based on previous election experience, he is confident that such a situation will not occur.

“What is most important is how, after the contest, we close ranks. The PKR elections are open and that’s why they are often seen as heated, but I can give an assurance that everyone who is contesting is extremely loyal to the party’s struggles,” he said.

The three-day 2024/2025 PKR National Congress began yesterday with the simultaneous opening of the AMK and Wanita wings, to be followed by a keynote speech and the official opening of the congress by party president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight.

The congress also features the party’s leadership election for the 2025-2028 term, covering the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Central AMK Leadership Council, and Central Women’s Leadership Council, which is held from 8 am to 5 pm.

A total of 251 candidates are contesting in the election, comprising 104 nominations for the MPP, 85 candidates for the AMK Leadership Council and 62 for the Women’s Leadership Council. — Bernama