PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — Three main mosques in the capital city will hold solat hajat (special prayer of needs) and recite Qunut Nazilah as a show of solidarity with Palestinians facing continued violence in Gaza.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) said Masjid Negara (National Mosque), Masjid Putra and Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin would lead the prayers, urging Muslims nationwide to join in seeking protection and justice for those affected.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee called on Malaysians to express empathy for Palestinians, who he said endure daily attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime with ‘no regard for humanity’.

He said the initiative reflects JAKIM’s consistent support for the MADANI government’s stance, which upholds the sovereignty of Muslim nations and extends aid to Palestinians through various means.

"We urge all Muslims to unite in prayer for the safety of our brothers and sisters in Palestine and the liberation of Al-Quds. Even a small act like this is meaningful in the sight of Allah,” he said. — Bernama