PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described recent developments concerning the Myanmar crisis as “remarkable progress”, citing positive engagement with all key parties involved.

Anwar said Malaysia has been actively pushing for inclusive dialogue and better access to humanitarian aid in Myanmar, which is in line with the bloc’s Five-Point Consensus.

He cited the recent coordinated response to an earthquake in a conflict-affected area as an example of improved humanitarian access made possible through ongoing engagements with various stakeholders.

“In Myanmar, for example, we are able to engage with all parties, number one. Number two, we are able to secure a ceasefire. And number three, we are able to ensure that all humanitarian aid can go to any sub-region, regardless of which group controls it. There are three groups now.

“Thus far, to me, this is good. We need to act within the broad parameters of the Five-Point Consensus to make the most of this opportunity. We have everything to lose if we don’t grasp it and work together,” he said during a briefing session related to the ASEAN Summit 2025 with editors-in-chief of local and international media at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

Anwar also shared that Malaysia’s initiative has gained the support of fellow ASEAN member states.

“When I consulted all my colleagues nine of them from the Sultan of Brunei (Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah) to Philippine President Bongbong (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.), Vietnam’s Prime Minister (Pham Minh Chinh), Indonesia’s President (Prabowo Subianto), and Singapore’s Prime Minister (Lawrence Wong), none of them said to be cautious or careful...no.

“All of them said it’s good, use this opportunity to engage with all parties,” he said.

Anwar added that Malaysia’s efforts have seen positive outcomes, with warring parties in Myanmar now beginning to engage in indirect talks.

“I think it is time for them to talk. The people of Myanmar must decide for themselves.

“We don’t impose strict parameters, such as insisting on democracy by next year or specifying how elections must be conducted. I’m not sure which country can teach others how to conduct proper elections. So, let them decide,” he said.

On the South China Sea, Anwar said that ASEAN should continue constructive engagement with China.

“I think what we need to do within ASEAN, particularly between ASEAN and China, is to ensure that this engagement continues, even if not formally, then at least informally,” he said. — Bernama