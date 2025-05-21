GEORGE TOWN, May 21 — The Penang state government is considering a complete ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes (vapes) if the full enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) does not effectively curb their use.

Penang health, youth and sports committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen expressed readiness to consider such a ban to safeguard public health, especially among the youth.

“Act 852 will be fully enforced from October 1 this year, so we will assess the effectiveness of this mechanism,” Gooi said during his winding-up speech at the state legislative assembly today.

He noted that the implementation of the Act is currently in the registration phase for vape or electronic cigarette products.

The Act provides a mechanism to regulate the supply, sale, and registration of smoking products, including vapes, and notably bans the sale of these devices to minors; it has been enforced in phases since October 1 last year.

Gooi stated that the state government fully supports the ban on the sale of vapes to minors.

“The state government has also taken a stand to discourage the sale of smoking products, particularly electronic cigarettes and vapes, in line with efforts to protect public health,” he said.

He added that the state government will evaluate the enforcement mechanisms provided and formulate strategies to reduce vape use in Penang.

“This matter needs to be handled strategically to ensure that issues such as black market sales and smuggling are effectively addressed as follow-up concerns,” Gooi cautioned.

Yesterday, Selangor directed its local councils to seize all vape-related advertisements across the state with immediate effect.