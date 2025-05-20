KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Selangor government has directed local councils to seize all vape-related advertisements across the state with immediate effect.

This move comes as part of early efforts to curb the rising use of electronic cigarettes, particularly among teenagers.

State executive councillor for public health Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the directive was made following a recent coordination meeting she chaired.

The meeting included officials from the Selangor Health Department, Economic Planning Unit, district health offices and local governments.

Authorities discussed various enforcement challenges, including licensing issues and the legal framework surrounding vape products.

They also raised concerns over online sales, which remain difficult to regulate and are a popular route for youth access.

“Nearly 14.9 per cent of teenage boys aged 13 to 17 in Malaysia are vape users,” said Jamaliah, citing the 2022 National Health and Morbidity Survey.

She described the figure as “deeply alarming” and said it reflected “an urgent need for proactive action at the state level.”

The state will hold a follow-up meeting to review potential policy options before submitting final proposals to the Selangor executive council.

Until then, she said all councils have been told to enforce provisions under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2023.

This federal law bans all forms of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of electronic smoking products.