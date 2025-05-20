GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — Several assemblymen here today asked the state government to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape at all business premises in Penang, as had been done in several states.

A. Kumaresan (PH-Batu Uban) said the use of electronic cigarettes has now become a very serious phenomenon among teenagers and the elderly, therefore the state government should examine from a policy and legal perspective for progressive actions that can be taken in the state.

“Kedah, Johor and Terengganu have announced drastic measures by not renewing the licences for the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape in the states.

“I would like to urge the state government to state a clear stance on the sale of vape and electronic cigarettes, especially to teenagers because it involves public health and the future of our children,” he said when debating the address of Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Shukor Zakariah (PN-Pulau Betong) hopes the state government will ban the sale of vapes in all premises in Penang as their use among school students is increasingly worrying and harmful to health.

He said an increasing number of secondary school students in five states namely Penang, Perlis, Kedah, Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur were found to be addicted to vape.

For example, a three-year survey by the Penang Consumers Association (CAP) from 2021 showed actions taken against 15,000 school students in the five states, he said, and it was found that 8,000 of them smoke vape, including 2,000 female students.

“In addition, 4,000 primary school students were also found smoking vape and it is worrying because vape is easy to obtain,” he said.

Mohd Yusni Mat Piah (PN-Penaga) also said that the symptoms of vape use are a very critical problem because many young people are addicted and it is also more dangerous than cigarettes because 65 per cent of its content contains prohibited substances and is easy to manipulate with new drugs.

“There is a case in Penaga where a secondary school student smoked ‘magic mushroom’ vape and became ‘depressed’ and is now not going to school because his father had to monitor him,” he said.

On April 29, Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said a meeting with relevant agencies was held to discuss the proposal to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape at all business premises in Penang, before being presented in the State Executive Council.

The State Assembly session continues tomorrow. — Bernama






