KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) today urged the government to prioritise public health over economic interests tied to the vape industry, following growing pushback from industry players over impending state-level vape bans.

Dr Murallitharan Munisamy, president of MCTC, said that the economic arguments put forth by the vape industry should not overshadow the long-term health consequences of continued vape product availability.

“Protecting public health must remain a core national priority—above and beyond the profit-driven interests of the vape industry,” he stressed in a statement.

His remarks come in response to a report published by Utusan Malaysia yesterday, titled “Haram Jual, Industri Vape Bakal Rugi Lebih RM1.8 Bilion” (“Ban on Sale, Vape Industry to Lose Over RM1.8 Billion”), which highlighted concerns from industry stakeholders who warned that state-level bans could lead to the collapse of the vape sector, potentially affecting around 1,300 shops and costing over RM1.8 billion in losses.

Several states, including Johor, Kelantan, and Terengganu, have already imposed bans on vape sales under the new Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), with Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and Selangor reportedly considering similar moves.

The Malaysian Vape Chamber of Commerce secretary Ridhwan Rosli told Utusan Malaysia yesterday that the state vape bans are premature, unfairly penalise licensed businesses, and could exacerbate the illegal sale of vape products, including those laced with drugs like “magic mushrooms”.

Dr Murallitharan, however, said the broader implications for public health are too severe to ignore.

“Studies have shown that the cost of treating smoking-related illnesses in Malaysia reaches RM8 billion annually, nearly four times the tax revenue collected from tobacco products,” he said.

He also pointed to the growing evidence that both traditional tobacco and vaping contribute significantly to chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and respiratory conditions, not only among users but also among non-smokers exposed to secondhand aerosols.

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), smoking-related products are responsible for up to 40 per cent loss in workforce productivity due to premature deaths, absenteeism, and reduced work capacity,” he added.

Dr Murallitharan further warned of environmental repercussions, citing the hazards posed by disposable vape devices, which often contain lithium batteries and toxic chemicals.

He reiterated that while economic considerations and regulatory implementation are important, they should not derail urgent public health measures.

“We cannot allow business interests to dictate health policy. The government must remain steadfast in putting the well-being of the rakyat first,” he said.



