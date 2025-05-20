GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today clarified that the state government had ordered a fleet of 15 new cars for state executive councillors and officials this year.

Responding to a written question by Lim Guan Eng (DAP–Air Putih) at the state legislative assembly, the Padang Kota assemblyman said the state spent RM3,311,895 to purchase 15 Toyota Camry 2.5AV vehicles.

“This brings the cost of each car to about RM220,780,” he told reporters at a brief press conference outside the state legislative assembly.

He said the new cars, delivered on March 4 this year, were for the 10 state executive councillors, three ex officio members, the Speaker, and the Deputy Speaker.

Chow explained that the vehicles were procured to replace the old cars, which were more than five years old.

When asked if the new cars were electric vehicles (EVs) as part of the state’s push towards environmentally friendly initiatives, he said he was unaware of the cars’ specifications.