PUTATAN, May 18 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has allocated RM1.11 billion for rural development in Sabah this year, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the allocation covered social infrastructure projects, including the construction of rural roads, provision of electricity, and water supply systems, aimed at improving access, quality of life, and sustainability for the rural population.

According to him, there is still a significant gap that must be addressed, particularly in terms of basic infrastructure, economic access, education, and rural digitalisation, therefore, KKDW remains committed to implementing comprehensive high-impact programmes, including in Sabah, to close this gap.

“There are no major electricity issues in urban areas, so rural areas must also have a good electricity supply, like in urban areas. Similarly, rural infrastructure such as roads needs to be upgraded and improved,” he said while officiating the closing ceremony of the “Sentuhan Kasih Desa MADANI Bersama Pimpinan” event here last night.

Also present were Sabah Community Development Department (Kemas) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also Kinabatangan MP, and Kemas director-general Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man.

Ahmad Zahid said that to uplift every rural child from an early age and ensure no one is left behind, KKDW was currently implementing three high-impact early education initiatives, now in the pilot phase.

He said the Smart Classroom@KEMAS initiative introduced a high-tech kindergarten and nursery model with the integration of digital Teaching and Learning (PdP), smart infrastructure facilities, and efficient governance.

He added that the PeliTa@KEMAS Programme aimed to produce a generation of young Huffaz aged seven to 12 who not only memorised ‘Juz Amma’, the last or 30th part of the Quran, but who also followed a systematic and phased Quranic study syllabus.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the TABIKA Tunas Istimewa@KEMAS provided appropriate early education opportunities for children with special needs, particularly those with autism, so that they could also enjoy fair and comprehensive education.

“Through Kemas, I have also requested for care and attention to be extended to Kemas nurseries and preschools as well as the Desa Community Centres. Any Kemas preschool or nursery in a dilapidated condition, especially in Sabah, must be upgraded immediately so that our children can use them comfortably,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said KKDW, through Kemas, had also allocated RM1.06 million for community development and entrepreneurship programmes, along with another RM1.27 million for skills education that would directly benefit the people of Sabah.

He said that in driving rural economic growth, KKDW was also strengthening economic empowerment programmes such as the Mini Estet Sejahtera programme, Desa Harapan programme, MADANI Rural Entrepreneurs initiative, and expanding the reach of Digital Economy Centres throughout rural areas in Sabah.

At the same event, he also announced an allocation of RM500,000 for lift upgrading works, as well as an additional RM500,000 for the water tank system for the comfort and safety of residents at the Seri Keramat People’s Housing Project (PPR) here. — Bernama