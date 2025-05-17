KUCHING, May 17 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is reviewing financial assistance, through the Social Welfare Department (JKM), for the families of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) officers killed in a recent road accident in Perak.

KPWKM Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the review would consider support already provided through insurance and police welfare schemes.

“We are looking into what has been given so far. There are insurance payouts and police contributions, and from there, we will assess what more we can provide.

“Generally, we can offer additional support,” she told reporters at today’s press conference on the 2025 Nyamai festival.

Nancy added that the ministry has obtained all necessary family information in collaboration with the police and the Home Affairs Ministry.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay previously said that the victims’ next of kin would receive compensation and financial aid amounting to between RM58,000 and RM269,700, including RM25,000 from the National Heroes and Defence Trust Fund (TAPPN).

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is also prepared to provide psychological assistance to the families. However, Nancy said counselling would be offered only once families have had time to grieve.

“The sessions will be provided, but for now, we want to give the families space as they are still coping emotionally,” she said.

The crash occurred on May 13, when the FRU truck collided with a lorry carrying gravel stone while the officers returned to Ipoh after completing their duties under ‘Op Chariot’ in Teluk Intan. Five officers were seriously injured in the incident, while four others sustained minor injuries. — Bernama