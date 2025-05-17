PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — The sighting of the new moon of Zulhijjah to determine the date for Aidiladha will be conducted on May 27, said the office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal in a statement today.

The official date will be announced that same night on radio and television, it said.

“The Conference of Rulers had consented to setting the date for Aidiladha based on the ‘rukyah’ (sighting of the new moon) and ‘hisab’ (mathematical and astronomical calculation) methods,” it added.

The moon sighting will be carried out at 29 locations across the country.

The locations are Bangunan Sultan Ismail’s Baitul Hilal in Pontian, Johor; Falak Al-Khawarizmi Complex, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Baitul Hilal Complex, Telok Kemang, Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting; Selangor Observatory, Sabak Bernam; Pantai Pasir Panjang, Manjong, Perak; and Sheikh Tahir Falak Centre, Pantai Aceh, Pulau Pinang.

Other locations are Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda; Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi; Menara Alor Setar, Alor Setar; Bukit Besar in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut; KUSZA Observatory, Setiu, Terengganu; Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Kuala Krai, Kelantan; Menara Bangunan SEDC, Kota Bharu, Kelantan; while in Sarawak, the locations are the Miri Falak Centre, Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching; and Bintulu Falak Centre.

In Sabah, the moon sighting will be conducted at Al-Biruni Observatory, Putatan; while in Pahang, the locations are in Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Brinchang, Cameron Highlands; and Menara Kuantan 188.

Another four locations are the Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah in Labuan International Campus; Menara Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya International Convention Centre; and Menara Pandang Masjid Al-Hussain, Kuala Perlis. — Bernama