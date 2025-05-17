BATU PAHAT, May 17 — A total of RM13.3 billion in Unclaimed Money (WTD) was recorded by the Accountant General’s Department (JANM) until last April.

Accountant General Nor Yati Ahmad revealed that since the establishment of the unclaimed money (WTD) system in 1977, only about RM4 billion has been successfully claimed by rightful owners or their heirs.

She said this situation likely occurred because many individuals or their heirs were either unaware that they had unclaimed money records or had never taken the initiative to check with the Accountant General’s Department of Malaysia (JANM).

“They can actually check or submit a claim application via the official portal or eGumis application and go to JANM branches in each state.

“We will also continue to intensify promotions and field activities to publicise the existence of this WTD because it can only be issued by the owner or heir,” she told reporters after opening the Kampung Angkat Madani (KAM) and Santuni Madani Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Minyak Beku, here, today.

Meanwhile, speaking about the KAM programme, she said that various activities were organised to support the local community and implement development projects, particularly those involving infrastructure improvements.

He explained that in addition to the WTD counter, opened in collaboration with Bank Rakyat for the opening of children’s savings accounts with a RM20 incentive per account, several other community-focused activities were also carried out.

“Among the physical development projects were upgrading water supply pipelines, repairing Islamic halls, constructing cemetery fences, enhancing funeral management facilities, and handing over a funeral van,” she said.

She said the KAM programme aims to bridge the development gap between rural and urban areas by improving essential infrastructure, community facilities, and ensuring internet access is not overlooked.

She noted that the implementation of KAM in Johor marks the second such initiative after its successful rollout in Kampung Lubuk Antu, Sarawak, last year. — Bernama