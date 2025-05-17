KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — A total of 71 schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will be allowed to implement Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) from May 26 to 28 in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said the proposed implementation of PdPR at the affected schools takes into account road closures and security measures throughout the summit.

“This is to ensure that students’ learning at the affected schools is not disrupted.

“The MOE is confident that the experience of implementing PdPR during the pandemic and in disaster situations will help ensure continuity in the learning process while safeguarding the well-being of students, teachers, and the entire school community,” it said in a statement today.

In this regard, the MOE advises parents, guardians, students, teachers and school staff to refer to their respective schools’ official communication channels for further information on the implementation of PdPR. — Bernama