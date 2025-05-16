KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — As the Malaysian Prisons Department commemorates its 235th anniversary this year, its focus is firmly on implementing the Prison Reform Agenda aimed at improving rehabilitation, management and infrastructure within the correctional system.

Commissioner General of Prisons, Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak, said the agenda is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the prison system in line with a more humane and rehabilitative approach to justice.

“The reform agenda focuses on four main pillars — reducing overcrowding, replacing ageing facilities, updating laws, and enhancing rehabilitation programmes. These are measured through the recidivism rate, which currently stands at 12.4 per cent,” he told Bernama.

To alleviate overcrowding, the department has repurposed 10 former National Service (PLKN) camps into admission prisons, with a combined capacity of 4,650 inmates. An additional six camps now serve as Inmate Reintegration Centres (PRP), accommodating 2,880 individuals.

As of March this year, the country’s prisons housed 86,917 inmates — exceeding their total capacity of 74,146. However, the initiatives introduced in 2020 have helped reduce overcrowding by 10.15 per cent.

Elaborating, Abdul Aziz said six ageing prisons in Penang, Taiping, Muar, Batu Gajah, Seremban, and Pengkalan Chepa, have been identified for replacement under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

He added that the department is undergoing a shift from a punitive justice system focused solely on punishment to a more restorative and rehabilitative approach.

This includes the implementation of the Parole System, which allows for the early release of selected inmates under the supervision and monitoring of District Parole Officers across Malaysia.

As of March 20, 2025, a total of 2,161 inmates were undergoing parole. Since its introduction in 2008, 60,833 individuals have been released through the system, with only 2.57 per cent violating their parole conditions.

“District Parole Officers are tasked with conducting intervention programmes that include counselling, religious classes, and community-based activities as part of the reintegration process,” he said.

However, Abdul Aziz acknowledged ongoing challenges, including difficulties in securing employment for ex-inmates, limited placement options for senior citizens and those with mental health issues, and a lack of community support.

“For 2025, we are focusing on the Corporate Smart Internship (CSI) Programme, aiming to provide 8,500 job opportunities for early-release inmates, which will also help reduce the country’s dependence on foreign labour,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 235th Prison Day celebration will be held at Padang Kota Lama in George Town, Penang, on May 17. Themed “Human Civilisation Strengthens a Madani Society,” the event is expected to gather Prisons Department personnel from across the country and will be open to the public.

Abdul Aziz said the celebration will feature exhibitions and historical displays highlighting the evolving role of prison institutions in tandem with national development.

Penang was selected as this year’s host due to its historical significance — Malaysia’s first modern prison was established at Fort Cornwallis in 1790. — Bernama