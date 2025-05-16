KOTA BHARU, May 16 — Kelantan has recorded a sharp rise in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases, with 8,801 infections reported as of the 19th Epidemiological Week this year, compared to 2,348 cases during the same period last year.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the figure marks more than a threefold increase and reflects a similar trend to that seen in 2022.

“Of the total, 12 outbreaks remain active, namely four in Pasir Puteh, four in Kuala Krai and one each in Pasir Mas, Machang, Gua Musang and Kota Bharu.

“All districts recorded an increase in cases, with Kota Bharu topping the list at 3,060 cases, while other districts reported between 400 and 850 cases,” he told Bernama today.

Dr Zaini said that the weekly trend remains high, with an average of 895 cases reported each week.

He added that most cases involve children aged six and below, with mild symptoms such as fever and rashes on the hands, feet, mouth and tongue.

“The department advises parents and guardians to practise preventive measures such as washing hands before meals and after using the toilet, and to regularly clean toys, bathrooms and frequently touched items.

“Childcare centre operators are also encouraged to conduct health screenings at the entrance, carry out regular sanitisation, and avoid sharing personal items among children,” he said. — Bernama