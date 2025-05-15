KOTA TINGGI, May 15 — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a cow at Kilometre 5 of Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai here early this morning.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said they received information about the incident involving the 49-year-old victim at about 1am.

He said the victim was travelling on a Honda RS150 motorcycle from Bandar Penawar towards Felda Lok Heng.

“Upon reaching the scene, the victim failed to avoid a cow that was crossing the road and collided with the animal.

“The victim sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Yusof said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama