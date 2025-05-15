BANTING, May 15 — Police have remanded a lorry driver for investigation into the fatal road crash that killed a multinational courier company employee on Jalan Labohan here yesterday.

Kuala Langat district police chief, Superintendent Akmalrizal Radzi, said the four-day remand order by the Telok Datok Magistrate’s Court for the suspect, a man in his 30s, takes effect from today.

“Checks revealed that the suspect has no prior criminal record. The four-day remand is to facilitate further investigation,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Earlier, the Malay newspaper reported that a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a lorry along Jalan Labohan in Banting at approximately 1.30p.m May 14.

The accident involved a 10-tonne lorry and a motorcycle ridden by the victim, a man in his 40s.

The victim died at the scene after becoming trapped beneath the lorry.

Fire and rescue personnel were called in to retrieve the body.

Preliminary investigations suggest that brake failure may have caused the accident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.