KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 – The Ministry of Works has today pledged to incorporate dedicated wildlife crossing features into the design and construction of new roads and highways across Malaysia.

It pointed to an underpass tunnel which was constructed along the Taiping Selatan–Beruas stretch of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) as an example, amid renewed calls from the traffic death of an elephant calf on the East-West Highway.

“The Ministry of Works, through its agencies such as the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the Public Works Department (JKR), will ensure that this element is incorporated into the design and construction of new roads and highways.

“Close collaboration with Perhilitan will continue to ensure ongoing improvements in wildlife conservation,” it posted on Facebook.

It also urged motorists to slow down and drive carefully when passing through designated wildlife crossing zones, which are clearly marked with signboards and street lighting.

The ministry also expressed appreciation to the public for supporting wildlife protection efforts.

Earlier, the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry said long-term solutions to human-elephant conflicts in Malaysia must involve close collaboration between the federal and state governments, as key wildlife habitats fall under state jurisdiction.

The ministry stressed that preserving elephant habitats and ensuring safe movement across fragmented landscapes requires the development of ecological corridors, the creation of sanctuaries, and coordinated land use planning involving all levels of government and stakeholders.