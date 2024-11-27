KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Recently, two heart-wrenching incidents involving sun bears on Malaysian highways galvanised public support for wildlife corridor initiatives.

In the first case early this month, a male sun bear was killed after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the East Coast Highway 2. The second bear, meanwhile, was spotted writhing in pain on the same highway in a viral video, after being hit by a vehicle.

Previously, similar calls were made after a 21-second video clip went viral in March, showing a found carcass of a clouded leopard that was bloated and rotting beside the steel divider at the West Coast Expressway — it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

This comes as the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed both the species mentioned above in its red list, which means these animals are classified as vulnerable to extinction.

However, did you know that Malaysia already has a network of wildlife corridors?

These are strategically placed to facilitate the movement of animals between fragmented habitats, allowing them to access resources, find mates, and maintain genetic diversity.

Here are some of them:

Ah Lai’s Crossing in Teluk Bahang, Penang

These elevated crossings were designed specifically to allow animals such as dusky langurs, squirrels, reptiles, amphibians, and small rodents to safely traverse busy roads without risking collisions with vehicles.

Buletin Mutiara reported that the bridges are constructed using repurposed materials, including durable fire hoses, nuts, bolts, and wire rope clips. Fire hoses were chosen as the primary material due to their longevity and reduced risk of theft, as they have little resale value.

Each bridge spans 12.5 metres in length and stands 12 metres above the road, connecting from an aluminium pole to a nearby stable, healthy tree certified by a university arborist. This design ensures the bridges can withstand the weight and movements of passing wildlife.

In August 2020, a second “double twister” prototype bridge was installed and Buletin Mutiara reported that over the following nine months, 1,399 wildlife crossings were observed, including 1,372 plantain squirrels, 12 long-tailed macaques, and 15 dusky langurs.

The data was collected and tabulated by the Langur Project Penang, which had set up cameras to observe the animals’ movements.

Eco-viaducts from Kuala Krai, Kelantan to Simpang Pelangai, Pahang

The Central Spine Road (CSR) project represents a significant infrastructure development in Malaysia, stretching 390 kilometres from Kuala Krai in Kelantan to Simpang Pelangai in Pahang.

According to The Rakyat Post, while the CSR aimed to stimulate economic development and improve connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Baru, its construction presented unique environmental challenges, particularly at its intersection with the ecologically crucial Central Forest Spine (CFS) at Sungai Yu in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

To address the potential for increased human-wildlife conflict along this route, the Ministry of Works incorporated strategic wildlife crossings into the construction design. The Sungai Yu section now features three eco-viaducts, with the most impressive spanning 900 metres in length.

WCE has also installed PVC-coated chain-link fencing (double fencing), to prevent wild animals and livestock from entering the highway. — Picture courtesy of WCE

Animal box culverts at the West Coast Expressway (WCE)

WCE has built two animal box culverts for wildlife crossings, at KM248.3 and KM249.7 of the highway. The culverts measure 8m x 8m in size.

This is because the WCE-Perak Highway alignment traverses through the Bubu Forest Reserve for 1.69km, cutting across a 700-hectare section from the main reserve at its southwestern corner.

Additionally, side fencing and barriers have been installed to prevent accidental encroachment of wildlife onto the highway.

Additionally, WCE also installed PVC-coated chain-link fencing (double fencing), to prevent wild animals and livestock from entering the highway.

The height of the was also increased from 1.5m to 1.8m as a safety measure. Capping beams have also been installed to prevent the fencing from collapsing or developing holes due to wildlife activity.

Malaysia Rail Link Head of Environment, Norhasrul Abu Hassan during the presentation about the Wildlife Box Crossing section in Kemasul and Kuantan, Pahang March 6, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The Kuala Lumpur–Karak Expressway and the East Coast Expressway

Along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway wildlife underpasses have been strategically constructed between KM33-37 and at KM39. These crossings are particularly significant due to their proximity to the Ulu Gombak Forest Reserve.

The East Coast Expressway similarly prioritises wildlife protection through a well-designed viaduct system stretching from KM156.1 to KM162.7.

Up and coming: Wildlife box culverts along the ECRL

In a commitment to preserving Malaysia’s wildlife and environment, the Malaysia Rail Link last year announced the construction of 27 Wildlife Box Culverts along the 665-kilometre East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) alignment.

Of the 27 planned culverts, 11 will be located within the Kemasul Forest Reserve, covering less than 40ha of the reserve’s 2,000-ha area. This careful planning ensures minimal disruption to the natural habitat while enhancing connectivity for local wildlife.