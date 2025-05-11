MUKAH, May 11 — A large-scale fire continues to rage for the second consecutive day at a sago plantation in Sebakong, Mukah.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the fire spread to an estimated 300 hectares (ha) across new sectors of the plantation yesterday.

“However, the nearby Kampung Sitieng village, located about five kilometres away, remains safe and unaffected.

“Residents have been urged to stay alert and report any escalation,” it said, adding that firefighters continue to monitor the area closely.

Bomba said they have also requested estate management to provide updates and support ongoing fire suppression efforts.

Bomba said they received a report about the incident at 9.54am on May 9 and firefighters from the Mukah fire station were deployed to the scene.

“The initial blaze engulfed approximately 12 hectares between plantation sectors C25 and C26, part of a larger 50-hectare sago plantation,” it added.

Firefighters utilised a floating water pump, two 500-foot hoses, and nearby drainage ditches as water sources in their suppression efforts.

However, strong winds in the afternoon worsened the situation, forcing a temporary halt to operations at 6pm. — The Borneo Post