TAWAU, May 11 — Sabah has the potential to become a developed state through close cooperation between the Federal and state governments in championing the people’s welfare, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In line with this, he gave his assurance to make every effort to realise that aspiration and subsequently provide a better life for the people in the state.

Anwar said it was normal for any state to request allocations for development, and such matters could be discussed amicably and harmoniously between the Federal and state governments.

“This is normal, but not through hostility or condemnation. We negotiate and find good solutions, choose elected representatives who can voice our interests, not divide us.

“This is my message: if we love our country and love our state, we must strengthen our unity. We should also be thankful to Allah, grateful that we live in peace, without war or political conflict,” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of the Sabah Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at the Tawau Municipal Council Square here today. — Bernama