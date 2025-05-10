KUCHING, May 10 — Employees observing Gawai Dayak will be entitled to a replacement holiday on June 3 since June 2, which is the second day of Gawai, overlaps with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday, the Sarawak Labour Department said in a statement today.

It explained that according to Labour Ordinance (Sarawak Chapter 76), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday is a day off that must be given to employees and cannot be replaced with another day, while Gawai is an optional day off that is set based on the religion and culture of the employee.

“For employees under the Ordinance who are given Gawai holidays, June 3, 2025 should be used as the replacement day off. However, this replacement date may be changed to another day by mutual agreement between the employer and employee, in accordance with Section 104(2) of the same Ordinance,” the statement read.

It added that Section 104(1) of the Ordinance also provides that if any holiday falls on an employee’s rest day, then the next working day shall be made a substitute holiday.

“For example, if June 1, 2025 is an employee’s rest day, then June 3, 2025 should be made a public holiday, while June 4, 2025 will be the second public holiday,” it added.

The statement was issued following concerns in Sarawak over the overlap between the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday and the second day of Gawai Dayak, both of which fall on June 2, 2025.

Gawai Dayak is traditionally celebrated with two days of public holidays in Sarawak. — The Borneo Post