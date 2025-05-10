MIRI, May 10 — Police are investigating the discovery of a male body found lodged between rocks along the beach at Jalan Marina as a case of sudden death, confirmed Miri District Police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah.

In a statement today, Mohd Farhan said the body was discovered behind the Miri City Hall building on May 9 after police received a tip-off from a member of the public.



“We are urging anyone to come forward with any information related to this incident by contacting the Miri District Police Headquarters Control Centre at 085-433 400 or reaching out to Miri Police Station Chief Inspector Nixon Malang at 016-886 5949,” he said.He also advised the public against making speculations or spreading unverified claims on social media, as such actions may stir unnecessary concern in the community. — The Borneo Post