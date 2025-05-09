PETALING JAYA, May 9 — PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has registered her candidacy for the party’s deputy presidency, setting the stage for a possible showdown with incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli in the upcoming central leadership elections.

Checks on the party’s election website showed Nurul Izzah’s name listed as a contender for the number two post, which Rafizi won in 2022 after beating then-secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Her move comes amid a wave of endorsements from party heavyweights, including vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek, youth wing head Adam Adli Abdul Halim, and senior political secretary to the prime minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Support for Nurul Izzah gained momentum after Rafizi took a leave of absence following divisional polls that saw the defeat of several of his allies.

Rafizi has since confirmed he intends to defend his position.

Nurul Izzah had previously said she would make “the best decision possible”.

She was appointed as a PKR vice-president in 2022, having opted out of contesting in the last party elections.