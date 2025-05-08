KOTA KINABALU, May 8 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is open to fielding candidates from any of its component parties, provided they have the potential to win in the upcoming general election, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also the Sabah chief minister, said the coalition’s priority is to ensure that its candidates can garner public support and secure victory for GRS. He added that there is no point in seeking seats if the candidates are not winnable.

“We have to ensure that if we field a candidate, they must be someone who can win. It doesn’t matter which party they come from; what matters is their ability to contribute to the coalition’s victory.

“So, if you demand seats but cannot guarantee a win, that will be a tough sell. We have to accept this reality,” he told reporters after attending the swearing-in ceremony for Tuaran district council members for the 2025–2027 term in Tuaran today.

His remarks come amid tensions within the coalition, particularly with component party Usno, which has expressed dissatisfaction over feeling sidelined and has threatened to leave the eight-party alliance to contest independently.

Usno president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia claimed that some GRS leaders dismissed Usno’s right to demand seats despite its grassroots efforts.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan supported Pandikar’s grievances, pointing to marginalisation within GRS, insufficient internal consultation, and the need to restore Sabah-based leadership as valid concerns aligned with the coalition’s founding objectives.

Both leaders have also reiterated their call for a unity meeting involving all Sabah-based parties, not just GRS components.

Hajiji, however, assured today that negotiations over election alliances are ongoing within GRS and with its Unity Government partner, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Right now, the government is a GRS–PH government. In that context, we begin our discussions. But nothing has been finalised yet. The seat distribution among GRS components has not been resolved, and cooperation on seat allocation with PH is still under discussion.

“When the state assembly is dissolved, only then can we announce that everything has been finalised,” he said.

Hajiji also held a meeting with all component party leaders yesterday and later released a statement accompanied by photos claiming that all was well within the coalition.

“Some may call it tension, but it’s not really tension—more like an exchange of views. We are continuously discussing the interests of our coalition, especially as we prepare for the next general election.

“If there are differences in opinion, that is normal in politics. What matters is that we remain united for the coalition’s and Sabah’s interests,” he said.

The last state election was held in September 2020, with the next state election expected later this year.