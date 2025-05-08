KOTA BHARU, May 8 — Thirteen out of 14 Kelantan PKR branch chiefs have openly declared their support for Nurul Izzah Anwar to contest the deputy president post in the upcoming party polls.

Kelantan State Leadership Council chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor, in a statement yesterday, said the support was due to Nurul Izzah’s experience as a leader who could further strengthen the party.

“Through her more than 25 years of experience in politics and her personality of always being with the grassroots, she can help steer the party in a more effective direction to face the increasingly challenging political landscape,” he said.

He added that the 13 branch chiefs who pledged their support came from Tanah Merah, Kota Bharu, Gua Musang, Bachok, Ketereh, Pasir Puteh, Machang, Kubang Kerian, Rantau Panjang, Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Jeli, and Kuala Krai.

Previously, PKR Youth Adam Adli Abdul Halim, the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, and party branches from several states, including Johor and the Federal Territory, had openly expressed their support for Nurul Izzah’s candidacy for deputy president.

Nominations for the 2025 PKR Central Leadership Council, Youth and Women’s Wings elections will take place online over two days beginning tomorrow.

The PKR National Congress, including for Youth and Women’s wings, will be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru. — Bernama