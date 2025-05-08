IPOH, May 8 — A 48-year-old man was arrested yesterday for stealing women’s underwear after the criminal act was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the Mengelembu area here.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police apprehended the suspect at 11 am, following a report lodged by a woman yesterday.

He said the CCTV footage provided by the 45-year-old complainant showed the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, stopping in front of the house before stealing undergarments that she put out to dry on the house gate.

He said the local man would be brought to the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court to be remanded tomorrow, adding that investigations revealed that the suspect had no criminal records.

“We will open an investigation paper under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama