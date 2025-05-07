BATU PAHAT, May 7 — A female crocodile weighing 410 kilogrammes was successfully captured by residents at an oil palm plantation near Kampung Parit Gantong Laut, Parit Lapis, Taman Nira, here today.

The 4.5-metre-long reptile was first spotted at the plantation by members of the public.

Penggaram Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Nur Eddy Paiman said the station received an emergency call regarding the sighting at 10.30am.

He said firefighters were immediately deployed to the location where the crocodile was seen.

“However, residents managed to capture the crocodile before the firemen arrived.

“The firemen, assisted by personnel from the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) and the Civil Defence Force, took possession of the crocodile.

“It was later handed over to Perhilitan officers for further action,” he said in a brief statement today.

Mohd Nur Eddy added that due to the size and weight of the crocodile, four Perhilitan personnel and four Civil Defence Force members assisted in the operation.

He confirmed that no injuries were reported during the operation, which ended at 10.45am.

On January 25, a crocodile estimated to weigh almost 500kg was spotted near Masjid Jamek. It reappeared near The Gardens Mall in Mid Valley and KL Eco City on February 20.

Crocodiles, particularly saltwater and freshwater species, are found in Malaysia’s coastal areas and rivers.

Recently, sightings have even been reported in urban areas.