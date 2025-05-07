KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The police have arrested the husband of a woman who was found dead after being thrown out of a van along the Kesas Highway near the Awan Besar rest area.

Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan today said the 50-year-old Malaysian man of Chinese ethnicity was arrested at 6pm yesterday, and the case is now being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

Section 304A covers the offence of causing death by negligence, involving anyone who causes any person’s death by doing any rash act or negligence act not amounting to culpable homicide. It is punishable by up to two years’ jail or fine or both.

Based on preliminary investigations, Aidil said the husband admitted to being involved in the case and that the husband said he had quarrelled with the wife on the way home.

The police also said that the husband had undergone a urine test and had tested positive for drugs (methamphetamine/amphetamine/benzodiazepine).

The husband had also said that the 44-year-old wife was also involved in the abuse of methamphetamine, the police said.

The couple had been married for 20 years and have two children, based on preliminary police investigation.

The man who works as a delivery worker has one past criminal record and two records of drug cases.

Yesterday, Cheras police received a phone call at around 2.58pm from an eyewitness who saw a woman fall or being thrown out from a van near the Awan Besar rest area along the Kesas highway headed towards Petaling Jaya.

The incident took place around 2.30pm or 2.35pm, according to the police.

The eyewitness had seen the van speed off, and Cheras police yesterday said the woman had died there and her death had been certified by medical personnel.

The police yesterday also confirmed that the woman who was found dead is not Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh.

Ling was a witness in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigations in a money laundering case, and the police are currently investigating her nearly month-long disappearance on April 9.