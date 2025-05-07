PETALING JAYA, May 7 — Wanita PKR chief Fadhlina Sidek has voiced her support for party vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar to contest the party’s deputy presidency, downplaying concerns of nepotism given her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains PKR president.

Fadhlina said Nurul Izzah’s candidacy for the second-highest position in the party aligns with the aspirations of grassroots members, who seek leadership that prioritises stability, sustainability, and loyalty to PKR.

“This isn’t about her family ties or gender, nor is it about factional politics,” she said in a Facebook post. “This is about ensuring the party’s continuity through rejuvenation in its leadership.”

Fadhlina, who also serves as education minister, highlighted Nurul Izzah’s longstanding commitment to PKR, noting her involvement since the early days of the “reformasi” movement, the party’s formation, and its role in the current unity government.

Nurul Izzah, often referred to as PKR’s “Puteri Reformasi,” has garnered endorsements from numerous senior leaders, including vice-president Amirudin Shari, youth wing chief Adam Adli, and senior political secretary to the prime minister, Shamsul Iskandar Akin.

In 2022, Nurul Izzah was appointed as a PKR vice-president, choosing not to run in the central leadership elections that year. However, she lost her Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in the 15th general election to PAS candidate Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan, who secured a majority of 5,272 votes.

Her potential bid for the deputy presidency is seen as a significant move that could reshape the party’s leadership dynamics.

Last night, Selangor PKR has declared its open support for Nurul Izzah Anwar to contest the deputy president post.

Selangor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the party needed a deputy president who was not tied to government administration and could focus on strengthening internal unity while preparing PKR for the next General Election with robust strategies and renewed vigour.