BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, May 7 — Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching today held bilateral meetings with Asean ministers from Cambodia and Brunei on the sidelines of the 17th Conference of Asean Ministers Responsible For Information (AMRI) and Related Meetings, here.

Teo’s meeting with Cambodia’s Information Minister Neth Pheaktra, which lasted about 40 minutes, saw both countries exchanging experience in curbing fake news, cyberbullying, misinformation and disinformation on social media as well as ethical use of Artificial Intelligence at the national level.

Both leaders also spoke at length on the importance of regulating social media, including mechanisms such as licensing and codes of conduct, as well as forging deeper cooperation between both ministries, particularly in the exchange of news, media practices, and communication technologies.

They jointly acknowledged that combating false information can be effectively addressed through content moderation and self-regulation, in collaboration with online platforms to update guidelines and standardise policies.

The two leaders also voiced their concern about how social media is being used for scam activities and widespread misinformation, as it causes harmful effects on people.

During the meeting, Teo noted that Malaysia is currently implementing social media licensing under a new regulatory framework, among others to ensure safer digital platforms by enhancing online safety, safeguard users and improve regulatory oversight of social media and internet messaging platforms.

Meanwhile, Brunei’s Minister at Prime Minister’s Office Halbi Mohd Yussof voiced his support for enhanced regional cooperation in tackling digital challenges.

He also expressed hope for stronger collaboration and joint initiatives between Brunei and Malaysia, reinforcing the region’s collective efforts to build a safer and more responsible digital ecosystem.

Both bilateral meetings were also attended by the Information Department (Japen) Communications and Community Development Service Division director Muhammad Najmi Mustapha and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief corporate and international officer Syahrilazli Mahammad.

Also in the meeting were MCMC director II (asean and Bilateral) Fatin Nabiha Ab Aziz, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) executive editor for International News Service Mohd Shukri Ishak, as well as other high-ranking officials from the Communications Ministry and its agencies.

Cambodia and Brunei are among the Asean member countries participating in the 17th AMRI which concluded today. Teo is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with China’s representative on Thursday. — Bernama