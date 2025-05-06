KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Police investigations into the abduction of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh are now focusing on the possibility that her husband and several other individuals may be involved in her mysterious disappearance.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation remains ongoing, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

“At this stage, the likelihood is leaning in that direction (the husband) and possibly a few other individuals.

“The investigation is not yet complete, and we believe there are others we will also identify as suspects,” he told reporters after the 2024 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Excellent Service Award ceremony at Bukit Aman today.

Razarudin said statements have been recorded from 16 individuals so far, including Ling’s husband.

“His statement was taken earlier, and we will also be recording a statement from her child who is currently in Singapore,” he said.

He added that checks have confirmed Ling’s husband is still in the country.

When asked whether Ling could still be in Malaysia, Razarudin said that matter remains under investigation and could not be disclosed.

“It’s still under investigation, so we can’t draw any conclusions yet. At this point, the motive behind the incident has not been determined.

“I have also instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to set up a special task force to investigate the kidnapping case,” he said, adding that he would personally chair a meeting tonight to review the latest developments.

Commenting on the statement given by an e-hailing driver, who claimed the individual believed to have abducted Ling at the scene was wearing a police uniform and vest, Razarudin said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspect was impersonating a police officer or was a rogue officer.

“That is something we do not tolerate. If investigations show that any officers are involved in robbery or kidnapping cases, we will charge them in court — it has happened before in the force’s history,” he said.

The media yesterday reported that police are also investigating whether Ling was abducted by actual police officers or by someone impersonating them.

This information came from an eyewitness — an e-hailing driver who had transported Ling to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya around noon on April 9.

Police have yet to locate Ling, who went missing en route to the MACC office.

They have also confirmed that no ransom demand has been made in relation to her disappearance.