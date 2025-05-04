KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Police are reportedly yet to identify any leads in the case of a woman, Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, who went missing on April 9 while travelling to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

According to a report in Free Malaysia Today, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that police have interviewed 12 people to assist with the investigation into the missing woman.

“There are still no indications or developments regarding her whereabouts,” Rusdi was quoted as saying today.

Rusdi also reportedly said that a report on Pamela’s disappearance was lodged on April 9, the day she was due to give a statement to the MACC.

He added that the 42-year-old mother of three had previously visited the MACC headquarters several times and that her lawyer later filed a report at the Seri Kembangan police station.

Bernama previously cited Pamela’s lawyer Datuk N Sivananthan as saying that she and her husband are undergoing a contentious divorce in both Singapore and Malaysia, involving a substantial estate.

The MACC is also investigating the couple for alleged money laundering.

On the day she went missing, Pamela reportedly messaged her lawyer at 1.57pm saying she was en route to the MACC and expected to arrive by 2.08pm.

Her phone was last detected near the MEX highway close to Pusat Bandar Putra Permai at 1.52pm.

Her brother, Simon Ling Wan Siong, said in a statement last week that she is believed to have been kidnapped.

He alleged that the e-hailing ride Ling had taken was stopped by three unknown vehicles and that she was compelled to enter one of them.