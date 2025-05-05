KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Pamela Ling, the woman who vanished while on her way to provide a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last month, was allegedly abducted by individuals in police uniforms.

Malaysiakini reported her lawyer, N. Sivananthan, saying that he had seen a police report filed by the Grab driver who was transporting Ling at the time.

“Based on the police report, the Grab driver said his car was intercepted when they were just about to reach the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“He had passed by the (Putrajaya) Fire and Rescue Station, which was just next door to the MACC headquarters, when three cars, two of which were dark blue and white in colour, stopped his car.

“Two individuals — a man wearing a police vest and a woman in police uniform — then asked Pamela to come with them,” he was quoted as saying.

The alleged abductors also took the Grab driver’s MyKad before leaving with Ling, prompting the driver to report the incident at the Precinct 7 police station.

The news portal said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa declined to comment on the claims, but said actions were being taken in the case.

Ling went missing on April 9 while en route to meet the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement yesterday, MACC confirmed that Ling was summoned to its headquarters on April 9 but failed to attend, and that her lawyer filed a police report on the same day.

MACC said the responsibility to locate Ling now lies with the police and urged the public to avoid speculation and allow investigations to proceed.