PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the performance reports of all ministry secretaries-general will be submitted on Wednesday (May 7).

Shamsul Azri said the reports are being reviewed by a committee chaired by the Public Service Department before being handed over to him for further scrutiny.

“The reports will be thoroughly reviewed to assess and acknowledge the performance of each ministry.

“We are not here to punish. The approach involves two elements, namely demerit and ‘remerit’. If a ministry underperforms, it will be given a demerit, but if it carries out commendable work, it will be awarded a ‘remerit’,” he told reporters after officiating the Putrajaya City Trail Series 1/2025 programme organised by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) here today.

Previously, Shamsul Azri said that he would be presented with the performance reports for 27 secretaries-general as part of efforts to institutionalise a more dynamic, data-driven public service monitoring system.

He said the reports mark a critical milestone in fully implementing the Demerit Performance Evaluation (DEEP), a strategic control mechanism designed to elevate accountability and governance standards across the civil service.

The mechanism, which supports the Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA), is structured around two core components – demerit and ‘remerit’ – assessed through three performance dimensions: Generic (75 per cent), Functional (15 per cent), and Survey (10 per cent).

Earlier, Shamsul Azri mingled with Putrajaya City Trail participants and visited the stingless bee farming project site at Laman Kelulut.

The Putrajaya City Trail is a 15-kilometre cycling event that loops around the lake at Putrajaya Botanical Garden to promote a healthy lifestyle and showcase the beauty of the local public garden’s flora.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim, PPj president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, and Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Izwan Hasli Mohd Ibrahim. — Bernama