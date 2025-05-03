KUANTAN, May 3 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has today challenged critics of the Urban Renewal Act (URA) Bill to live in dilapidated flats to better understand the hardship faced by urban poor communities.

Nga, who is also the Teluk Intan MP, said the offer includes rent-free stays in vacant units, aiming to provide critics with a firsthand experience of the residents’ struggles — highlighting how lawmakers recently found a python beside a flat during a visit.

“So, for those who object, I want to invite the MPs concerned — bring your wife, your children, stay there, and feel for yourself what the urban poor are going through,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

“Don’t just live in your own bungalow, go stay there... bring Datin Seri, let her live in a dilapidated flat and only then will you understand why we want to implement the Urban Renewal Act.”

Nga said his ministry had twice invited opposition lawmakers to attend briefings on the proposed law but they failed to show up despite initially agreeing to attend.

“They skipped again... not only are they absent from Parliament, but when we want to help the people, they also skip that,” he reportedly said.

When asked if another site visit invitation would be extended to the opposition, Nga said the ministry has no plans to do so.

This comes as PAS Youth announced earlier that it will hold a peaceful protest on June 14 in the Klang Valley to oppose the proposed Bill.

Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden claimed the Bill could harm vulnerable communities by putting them at risk of losing their homes and breaking up long-standing neighbourhoods.

Under current laws, 100 per cent agreement from all residents and stakeholders is required, but the Bill is proposing: