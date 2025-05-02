BUTTERWORTH, May 2 — The Public Works Department (JKR) is implementing 66 new construction projects for the Ministry of Health (MOH) under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), with a total cost of RM2.4 billion.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said JKR, through its Health Works Branch, has also been entrusted with 170 healthcare facility projects nationwide, valued at RM16.47 billion.

“These include 62 projects in the pre-construction (planning) phase estimated at RM4.05 billion, 64 projects in the construction phase worth RM7.88 billion, and 44 completed projects in the post-construction phase involving RM4.54 billion,” he said.

He was speaking at the handover ceremony of the Multi-Storey Block Construction Project at Seberang Jaya Hospital here today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was also present.

Nanta added that from 9MP to 12MP, 12 projects worth RM1.31 billion have been implemented in Penang under the Works Ministry.

He said for the Penang projects, the pre-construction phase involves five projects estimated at RM139 million, the construction phase includes five projects worth RM781 million, and the post-construction phase covers two projects costing RM396 million.

On the Seberang Jaya Hospital project, he said JKR was tasked with it in 2016 under a RM371 million design-and-build contract.

The nine-storey block includes a 77 per cent increase in bed capacity — from 413 to 729 — as well as new roads and parking facilities built on the hospital's existing field, measuring 1.32 hectares.

He said the project faced delays due to challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The construction adheres to Treasury Circular guidelines and uses the Industrialised Building System (IBS), achieving an IBS score of over 70 per cent,” he added. — Bernama