GEORGE TOWN, May 1 — Police have arrested a former warehouse worker suspected of stealing RM120,000 worth of PMU0123-type chip components belonging to a multinational electronics company operating in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone here.

Southwest district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the 26-year-old man was detained at the Teluk Kumbar police station compound today to assist investigations.

“Initial investigations revealed the company conducted an internal audit and reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage before identifying the suspect, a former employee, as the person of interest.

“The suspect allegedly stole eight chip units from the company’s storage and sold them to unidentified individuals at a bus stop near a factory in the area,” he told Bernama last night.

Following the arrest, police confiscated an iPhone 12 Pro Max from the suspect.

Sazalee said further investigations are underway to trace the chip buyers, adding that the suspect has been remanded under Section 381 of the Penal Code. — Bernama