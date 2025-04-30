KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli is currently on leave, a cabinet minister confirmed today amid speculation that the PKR deputy president is stepping down from his government post.

The minister, who spoke to Malaysiakini on condition of anonymity, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim informed the cabinet that Rafizi has taken several days off.

“There has been no resignation, and these rumours are entirely false,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Growing dissatisfaction within PKR has intensified following the party’s divisional election results, which saw several of Rafizi’s allies lose key positions.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said independent auditors have been appointed to look into complaints of irregularities in the party polls.

“Complaints were made, we took note of them, and now, there are international auditors checking (the matter) in case there is validity (to the complaints),” Anwar said.

PKR elections committee chairperson Dr Zaliha Mustafa said four divisions — Jempol, Selayang, Silam and Semporna — will hold re-elections on May 1.

Among those who lost in the recent divisional polls were PKR vice-presidents Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and K Saraswathy, PKR Youth chief Adam Adli, and several MPs.

Last Friday, it was reported that the vendor managing the party’s e-voting system denied any irregularities during the divisional-level elections.

“In the PKR central leadership council meeting on Wednesday (April 23), the vendor explained how the e-voting system works. The auditing company also provided an explanation.

“In general, they deny there was any element of malpractice or manipulation on their part,” a source told Malaysiakini.

The divisional polls carry significant weight, as changes to PKR’s internal electoral system mean the results directly affect national-level leadership contests.

PKR has reverted to the delegate system, under which about 30,000 delegates from 222 divisions will vote for 20 central leadership council members and six top posts — president, deputy president, and four vice-presidents.