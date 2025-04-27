KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The results of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) divisional elections are expected to be finalised by May 5, after all objections have been reviewed, said Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Zaliha said that the review process would be conducted carefully, fairly and transparently, to preserve the integrity of the party’s elections, which will proceed to the national level elections this May.

“The Central Leadership Council (CLC) has taken note of the latest report, presented by the 2025 Central Election Committee (CEC), regarding the methods for reviewing the objections received over the recent divisional election results,” she said.

“The CLC will announce in advance the winners of divisional posts, and the list of delegates to the National Congress for divisions which were uncontested or had no substantial disputes, based on the CLC’s assessment, on May 1, 2025,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the list would be officially submitted to the secretary-general’s office to facilitate coordination and preparations for the National Congress, as well as the congresses of the party’s youth wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), and women’s wing, Wanita PKR, scheduled to take place from May 23 to 25.

“For divisions which have submitted objections, the review process is still ongoing, and every objection received through the CLC’s official channels will be carefully studied and considered fairly, before a final decision is made.

“The JPP calls on all party members to remain calm, place their trust in the ongoing process, and work together to ensure the party’s harmony and unity are maintained,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said that the re-election for four divisions — Jempol, Selayang, Silam and Semporna — will be held on May 1, with notifications to be issued immediately to the respective divisions. — Bernama