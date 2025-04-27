MELAKA, April 27 — Police have arrested the driver of a four-wheel drive (4WD) after he surrendered himself at the Melaka Tengah police headquarters at 12.50pm yesterday, some 13 hours after a fatal hit-and-run incident where he did not stop to render assistance to two motorcyclists.

In yesterday's accident, the 50-year-old suspect was driving his Mitsubishi Triton which rear-ended a motorcycle, fatally wounding the pillion rider at the traffic lights on the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin Highway (Lebuh AMJ) at Balai Panjang here, said Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit.

“The suspect's blood was taken for a toxicology test to detect any presence of alcohol in addition to a urine test.

“The suspect has been detained under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for reckless driving) and a remand application will be made at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court tomorrow,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said that in the accident which occurred at about 11pm, the victim Roslinah Sinan, 53, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle ridden by her husband Hisham Omar, 57, died at the scene from severe head injuries.

He said Hisham, who sustained severe injuries to his head and body, was taken to Melaka Hospital for treatment, while the driver of the Mitsubishi Triton was unhurt and fled the scene after the collision.

Christopher also stated that both victims, who were astride a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle, were on their way from their Taman Angkasa Nuri home in Durian Tunggal to a restaurant in Balai Panjang.

He added that when the motorcycle had stopped at the traffic light junction, it was rear-ended by the 4WD vehicle, which was coming from Malim heading towards Bachang. — Bernama