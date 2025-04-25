SHAH ALAM, April 25 — A man suspected of fatally stabbing another during a dispute over a begging spot in Section 18 here, has been remanded for seven days starting today until May 1.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the remand order was approved by Magistrate Nur Azureen Zainalkefli at the observation ward of Shah Alam Hospital at 3.15pm today.

“The suspect, a 28-year-old local man, was admitted to the ward after suffering a seizure. Further examination confirmed he holds a disabled person’s card for intellectual impairment,” he said in a statement.

A post-mortem at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang confirmed the victim died from a stab wound to the chest.

“Police investigations revealed that the victim was married and lived in Klang with his wife, who works as a security guard.

“He had sustained a leg injury in a road accident three years ago and had an Ilizarov orthopaedic device fitted to his right leg,” Iqbal added.

Yesterday, Iqbal said the incident occurred in front of a bank in Section 18 around midday and was believed to have been sparked by a dispute over a begging location. — Bernama