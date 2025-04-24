KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today received the letters of credence from eight foreign envoys to Malaysia in a ceremony at Dewan Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara here today.

The envoys were Yadira Ledesma Hernandez of Cuba, Irakli Asashvili of Georgia, Ajay Sharma of the United Kingdom and Aloys Bizindavyi of Burundi.

Sultan Ibrahim also accepted the credentials of Mait Martinson (Estonia), Mario José Armengol Campos (Nicaragua), Marie Claire Mukasine (Rwanda) and Allan Joseph Chintedza (Malawi).

Also present at the event were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin. — Bernama