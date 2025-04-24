GEORGE TOWN, April 24 — The Asean Economic Community (AEC) 2026–2030, which will be launched alongside the Asean Community Vision 2045 in May during the 46th Asean Summit, will provide a granular roadmap to further deepen regional economic integration.

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) secretary-general Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob said that the initiative is designed to address emerging challenges and position Asean as a dynamic global economic hub.

“This reconfiguration of Asean comes at a most opportune time, as the current global landscape is rapidly evolving.

“I believe it is essential that we factor in the impact of geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation, climate-related disruptions, and the acceleration of digitalisation in charting the path forward,” he said during his speech at the Welcome Dinner for the Second Asean Senior Economic Officials Meeting (Seom 2/56) and Related Meetings held here, last night.

Hairil Yahri noted that Malaysia is fortunate to Chair Asean this year, as it will be able to finalise and launch Asean Community Vision 2045 (ACV 2045), a visionary roadmap that provides a valuable opportunity for Asean to redefine its growth trajectory in response to global challenges.

As the lead ministry for Malaysia’s initiatives under the AEC pillar, Miti hosted Seom 2/56 for the 56th Meeting of the Asean Economic Ministers and Related Meetings from April 21–22 in Penang.

The meeting was attended by Seom Leads from key Asean Dialogue Partners, including the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, and the European Union (EU).

According to Miti’s statement, the main objective of Seom 2/56 was to review and deliberate on follow-up actions from earlier engagements, including key discussions from the 31st Asean Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Meeting held on Feb 28, 2025, the Special AEM Meeting on April 10, 2025, and earlier Seom meetings.

Discussions at the meeting focused on preparations for upcoming regional events, particularly the Asean Economic Coordinating Council (AECC) Meeting and the 46th Asean Summit scheduled for May 2025.

“In terms of engagement with Asean Dialogue Partners, the meeting primarily focused on deliberating the progress of and addressing key issues related to the implementation of existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

“Furthermore, the status of Work Plans with Dialogue Partners and ongoing and planned economic cooperation initiatives were thoroughly reviewed,” it added.

Malaysia officially assumed the role of Asean Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, reflecting the country's aspirations to build a united and prosperous Asean. — Bernama