KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The National Service Training Programme (PLKN) Series 2/2025 will commence from May 11 to June 24 at two locations; the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Kuala Lumpur and 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang.

The National Service Training Department (JLKN) in a statement announced that placement details for the 45-day training session can be checked starting today via the official website at https://jlkn.mod.gov.my/.

According to JLKN, 550 trainees will be chosen to undergo training that focuses on physical, mental, and civic development through modules comprising 70 per cent of basic military training and 30 per cent of nation-building components.

“For the basic military training module, trainees will be equipped with fundamental military skills, national security policies, Malaysia Madani well-being principles as well as leadership skills.

“Meanwhile, the nation-building component will expose trainees to elements of self-identity, patriotism and strengthening unity,” the statement said.

For any inquiries regarding PLKN 3.0, contact JLKN via its official website at https://jlkn.mod.gov.my/, the Trainee Unit at 03-40133613/03-40133618, or email [email protected]. — Bernama