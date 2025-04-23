KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Replacing the underwater pipeline that supplies treated water to Langkawi could cost billions of ringgit, making a full overhaul financially unviable for now.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Kedah Public Works, Natural Resources, Water Supply and Environment Committee chairman Mohamad Yusuf@Munir Zakaria said only repair works are being carried out at this stage due to the high cost involved.

“The 36km pipeline, which runs from the mainland to Langkawi and is nearly 30 years old, would cost billions to replace entirely.

“For now, we are allocating RM50 million — RM10 million for consultancy and RM40 million for repair works,” he was quoted as saying during the Kedah State Legislative Assembly today.

Mohamad Yusuf, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblyman for Kuala Nerang, was responding to a supplementary question from Teh Swee Leong, who asked for an estimate to replace the entire seabed pipeline.

The Paktan Harapan (PH) assemblyman for Kota Darul Aman had noted that repairing leaks in several sections incurred high costs each time.

Mohamad Yusuf said that since Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) took over the Taliworks Langkawi concession on November 1, 2020, 42 new leaks have been repaired in-house using underwater clamp methods.

“Leak inspections are carried out every two weeks, depending on weather and sea conditions.

“The total cost of inspecting and repairing both old and new leaks is RM3.1 million,” he said.

Earlier, in response to a question from Shamsilah Siru (PN-Ayer Hangat), he said SADA is set to implement a pipeline repair project to improve the stability of Langkawi’s treated water supply.

The project is in its final procurement stage and is scheduled to begin in August, with completion targeted for February 2026.

It will involve the installation of 19 pressure steel clamps, six rubber patch stoppers and rust prevention using cathodic protection techniques.

The highest recorded leakage rate was 55 per cent — equivalent to 33 million litres per day (MLD) — compared with the 60 MLD output from the Sungai Baru Water Treatment Plant.

“Following repair works, water loss has been reduced to 27 per cent or 16 MLD,” he added.