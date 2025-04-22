CHUKAI, April 22 (Bernama) -- Police have arrested a woman suspected of scolding and assaulting her young daughter at a laundromat here last Wednesday.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the 45-year-old woman was arrested at her home at 7.27 pm yesterday.

He said the arrest was made after a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording went viral on social media showing a girl being scolded and assaulted by a woman believed to be her mother at a laundromat.

“The suspect was arrested and remanded until April 22 (today) under Section 323/18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

“Investigations revealed that the woman acted in such a manner - scolding and hitting the child - out of concern for her daughter’s safety, as the child had been running in front of the shop and was at risk of being hit by a vehicle,” he said in a statement late last night.

Mohd Razi said an initial medical report found that the victim sustained minor injuries to the middle of her forehead, and she is currently under the care of her father.

“Police are urging any witnesses to the incident to come forward to provide statements or contact the Kemaman district police headquarters (IPD) operations room at 09-859 2222 to assist with the investigation,” he said. — Bernama