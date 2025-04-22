KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Penang residents have been urged to store enough water for up to 60 hours as the state prepares for one of its largest planned supply interruptions in recent years.

Starting 10pm this Friday, the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will begin a scheduled water supply interruption to carry out urgent works at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant and surrounding infrastructure.

The interruption will affect 341,708 consumers in stages:

24 hours: Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah, and the North-East District.

48 hours: Most of Seberang Perai Selatan and the South-West District.

60 hours: End-of-line and elevated areas in the south and southwest.

PBAPP said 23 projects will be completed during the shutdown, including pipeline upgrades, valve replacements, and pump station improvements.

The utility said Sungai Dua plant is Penang’s most important water facility, supplying over 1,000 million litres daily.

Work is scheduled to finish by Saturday afternoon, followed by testing and gradual recovery of supply, which may vary based on location.

To mitigate, PBAPP will roll out a water relief plan involving 80 tankers and 182 water tanks across the state.

“Once again, on behalf of PBAPP, I would like to apologise for all the inconveniences that will be caused by the [scheduled disruption] that begins this Friday,” PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said in a statement.

“However, I believe that all the affected water consumers will appreciate the positive results of the 23 projects that we plan to complete and deploy from May 2025.”