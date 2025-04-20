KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Strict action must be taken over the display of the Jalur Gemilang without its crescent moon at a maternity fair here, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

According to national news agency Bernama, Fahmi said at least five reports have been lodged with the police over the incident so far.

Yesterday, the organisers of the TCE Baby Expo apologised over the incident involving a Singaporean exhibitor, Singapore Lactation Bakes, which had its booth shut down and the video removed after the matter came to light.

However, Fahmi said an apology alone was insufficient given the proximity to the Sin Chew Daily controversy that also involved a Jalur Gemilang missing the crescent moon that symbolises Islam.

“Those responsible cannot be allowed to simply apologise for this mistake, as they should have known beforehand that such an error will not be tolerated here,” he was quoted saying by The Star.

Fahmi stressed that stern action is necessary given the significance of the national flag as a symbol of Malaysian pride and sovereignty.

Yesterday, the expo organisers acknowledged the gravity of the incident and stated that maintaining the trust of Malaysians was their highest priority.

The recent controversy surrounding Sin Chew Daily sparked outrage across Malaysia after the daily published a distorted image of the Jalur Gemilang on its cover earlier this week.

The newspaper apologised over its lapse involving the image, reportedly generated using artificial intelligence, but remains under investigation by the police and the Home Ministry.