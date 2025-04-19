KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — “I really want to go to the National Mosque to pay my last respects, because I know the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi came from a lineage of ulama (religious scholars) as he studied religion and was a leader who possessed faqqih fiddin — deep knowledge of Islam.”

Those were the heartfelt words of a man who only wished to be known as Muhammad Zen, or more affectionately, Ustaz Zen, 67. He drew the public’s attention after a photo of him raising his hands in supplication beside the remains of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister at the National Mosque on Tuesday went viral on social media.

The late Tun Abdullah, 85, better known as Pak Lah, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm on Monday. His remains were brought to the National Mosque for the lying-in-state to enable members of the public to pay their last respects before being laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum.

The poignant photo of Ustaz Zen standing calmly in prayer near the coffin, draped in the Jalur Gemilang, was captured by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) photographer Muhammad Azlim Mansor. The image quickly became one of the most iconic moments from the ceremony, resonating deeply with the public.

Many netizens described the photo as a powerful depiction of the love and appreciation that ordinary Malaysians held for Pak Lah — a humble, kind-hearted leader who left an enduring mark on the nation.

Ustaz Zen said he had long known, through Tun Abdullah’s biography, that the former prime minister came from a deeply religious background. He was descended from a distinguished lineage of religious scholars and his personality, too, was consistently guided by Islamic principles.

“In my entire life, I have never had the opportunity to meet or shake hands with Pak Lah, but I have always admired him from afar,” he said. “To me, he was a faqqih fiddin — much like Caliph Sulaiman Abdul Malik of the Umayyad Dynasty in Islamic history.

“If Sulaiman had not become the caliph (leader) of the Umayyads, perhaps he would have become a great religious scholar. Similarly, Pak Lah — if he were not involved in politics — I believe he would have become a religious teacher, spreading knowledge like many other asatizah,” he said when met by Bernama at his residence in Flat Kelumpuk Serindit, AU3 Keramat.

Originally from Pulau Bawean, East Java, Indonesia, Ustaz Zen has lived in Malaysia for more than 30 years after marrying a local woman, with whom he has three children.

Besides serving as the imam of Surau Al-Hidayah near his home, Ustaz Zen also dedicates his time to teaching the Quran and conducting religious classes for children. He holds a teaching certificate from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council and is well-regarded in his local community for his soft-spoken nature and commitment to Islamic education.

“My original plan was to arrive at the National Mosque early in the morning, but due to some constraints, I only managed to get there around Zuhur time. I came alone, using a Grab ride,” he said. “At that time, the area was relatively quiet. My only intention was to offer a prayer beside the deceased.

“Somehow, I ended up near the front, in the area reserved for VIPs. I’m not sure how it happened, and no one stopped me. If my presence or actions were inappropriate, I sincerely apologise,” he added. “I only recited Al-Fatihah, and the three Quls (Al-Ikhlas, Al-Falaq, and An-Nas), and made dua,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bernama photographer Muhammad Azlim Mansor recalled that he was positioned on the upper floor of the National Mosque when a particular figure caught his eye — a man wearing a black kopiah (skullcap), light yellow baju Melayu, and blue pelikat sarong, standing calmly in prayer near the late Tun Abdullah’s coffin.

“He stood out because he was the only one dressed like that in the area,” Azlim said.

“I noticed he had reached the front of the coffin — a space usually reserved for VIPs. But he wasn’t stopped; perhaps the officers didn’t notice. Still, the way he stood and prayed, with such calm devotion, was very striking. It really came through in the photo.

Azlim, who has been with Bernama for over five years, said he didn’t expect the image to go viral, but admitted that the moment captured through his lens was emotionally and symbolically powerful. — Bernama